Shin Bet: Even today, Rabin's murderer still poses a security threat

A new opinion by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) states that Yigal Amir, who assassinated former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, still poses a danger to national security, even 25 years after the murder, Channel 13 News reported on Thursday.

"These days, youths identified with the right have mobilized and have turned into a community outside the prison that supports Amir and his actions and is willing to work for him. All this indicates a risk posed by the killer's connections with elements outside the prison," the Shin Bet opinion said.

The Shin Bet views Amir as an extremist and a determined ideologue, a man who has never expressed remorse for what he did and to this day is convinced that his actions were justified. As such, there is a concern that the assassin of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin will activate the same group from within the prison walls.

Meanwhile, Amir recently came up with the idea of ​​organizing a public movement, perhaps even a political party, that would work to get him released from prison. Moreover, Amir appealed to the Supreme Court to allow him to speak to associates who are not first-degree family members.

Channel 13 News reported that the Shin Bet opposes this and has recommended that Amir’s terms of imprisonment be kept as they are today. In addition, Amir asked to hold Zoom conference calls with his family, but was barred from doing this as well.