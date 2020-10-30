Italy, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania and Serbia added to list of red countries

Vietnam will enter the list of green countries. Greece's status as a green country will be re-examined in about a week.

The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday evening that Italy, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania and Serbia will join the list of “red countries” starting on November 8.

People who arrive in Israel from these countries, like the rest of the red countries, will be required to be in isolation for a period of 14 days. In addition, Greece's status as a “green country” will be re-examined in about a week.

The Ministry of Health further announced that Vietnam will enter the list of green countries as of this coming Sunday. Vietnam joins a previously approved list consisting of: Iceland, Estonia, Seychelles, Denmark, Hong Kong, Greece, New Zealand, Finland, Canada, Cyprus, Rwanda, Australia, Uruguay, UAE, Taiwan, Norway, Singapore, Cuba and Thailand.

As stated, those entering Israel from green countries will not be required to be in isolation.

All passengers to and from Israel will be required to fill out an online health declaration before entering the terminal in Israel or before boarding a flight in the country of origin, on the website of the Ministry of Health.

Passengers must verify the requirements of the destination country, including the policy of allowing entry to passengers from Israel and the requirements for inspections, which vary from country to country in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Passengers are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing rules in the destination countries as well.