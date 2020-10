It was a classic story of love at first sight, between Avraham, searching for G-d, and G-d, searching for man, but it would take unprecedented faith in HaShem and His promise to make this beautiful new friendship a lasting reality.

Can the descendants of Avraham's sons Yitzchak and Yishmael become friends today, and can the new friendship become manifested on the Temple Mount?

Exciting times and fateful decisions lie ahead.