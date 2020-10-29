Tucker Carlson says he has recovered missing Biden documents

Fox News host says 'damning' package has been uncovered by UPS following mysterious disappearance.

Following Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson's revelation that he had received “a collection of [damning] documents related to the Biden family” and the subsequent loss of these documents in transit from NY to California, UPS said it had found the documents.

According to a NY Post report, Tucker's team received the package while interviewing a former business associate of Hunter Biden's, and had an employee ship them from New York.

After the shipment went missing, Carlson reportedly denied the documents' existence.

"On Monday we received a from a source, a collection of confidential documents related to the Biden family. We believe those documents are authentic, they’re real, and they’re damning," he said on video.

"We texted a producer in New York and we asked him to send those documents to us in LA … he shipped those documents overnight to California with a large national carrier brand … But the Biden documents never arrived in Los Angeles. Tuesday morning, we received word from the shipping company that our package had been opened, and the contents were missing The documents had disappeared," claimed Carlson at the time.

Carlson thanked UPS for its thorough investigation of the incident, saying: “The company security team interviewed every one of its employees who touched the envelope we sent.

“They searched the plane, and the trucks that carried it, they went through the office in New York where our producers dropped that package off, they combed the entire cavernous sorting facility, they used pictures of what we had sent, so the searchers would know what to look for. They went far and beyond but found nothing,” he asserted.

The Post report claimed Salon correspondent Roger Sollenberger received a text message from Carlson, stating he had made copies of the documents but that "point is, someone’s reading our texts."

Today (Thursday), however, UPS announced it had recovered the missing package.

"After an extensive search, we have found the contents of the package and are arranging for its return,” a UPS spokesman was reported as saying.

It remains to be seen whether Carlson can attain the package and what information it contains.