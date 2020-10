Weekly Torah Study: Lech Lecha Torah from the Temple Institute in the Old City of Jerusalem. Rabbi Gedalia Meyer ,

Reuven at Temple Inst Rabbi Gedalia Meyer "Lech Lecha! - Go!" G-d tells Avraham: go to Canaan... go lecha - to yourself! Explore the world that G-d created! Explore your relationship with G-d, your reason for being! Be a spiritual pioneer, honest and fearless, and you shall be blessed, for freeing yourself of society's bonds and walking with G-d is the blessing itself, and all who bless you will themselves be blessed!



