Philadelphia church burned to the ground: 'No idea why'

Vietnam Baptist Church in Philadelphia was burned to the ground Wednesday night following a second day of rioting in the city. Breitbart News reported that the city has imposed a curfew after Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old African American man awaiting trial on charges of making terror threats, was shot by police Monday. According to reports, Wallace was brandishing a knife at the time of the incident.

"I have no idea why they attacked our church," said the church's pastor Philip Pham. Pham said the looters had doused the roof of the building with flammable chemical materials and that it had suffered "irreparable damage" in the process.

According to the Breitbart report, a number of centers for religious worship have been targeted by BLM rioters since the May 26 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Facilities vandalized or burned down during the riots include St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C, where President Trump ordered crowds to be cleared out as he held up a Bible during a press conference the following morning.