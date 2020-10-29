Netanyahu: We made a difficult but justified decision

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening issued a statement to the media in which he referred to the recent decisions of the Coronavirus Cabinet and told about his efforts to quickly have a vaccine available in Israel.

"We saved many lives through the lockdown - we made a difficult but justified decision," Netanyahu said. "Contrary to what is heard in the media, many experts around the world appreciate our policy. That does not mean that the corona crisis is behind us - our situation has improved, but it is very fragile. "

"Only a few weeks ago there were those who spoke in an inflated tone that Israel is in a state of disrepair and Europe is in good shape, and today the situation in Europe is difficult with tragic results," the prime minister said. "Some European countries fear losing control."

"We are making every effort to open the businesses carefully, we will examine the outline of education in the next two weeks," Netanyahu said. "Only a vaccine can get us into a different corona routine, I will work for that around the clock."