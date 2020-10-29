Trump is needed to keep up Arab-Jewish peace momentum

Obama, Kerry and Biden did not believe anything could move forward without the PA Arabs, but Trump knows how to close deals. Op-ed.

President Trump’s re-election on 3 November will ensure the continuation of his momentum to end the Arab-Jewish conflict as set out in his Peace Plan – whilst a Biden win will see that momentum lost.

Trump has made it clear there are other Arab states readying to follow the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan in normalising their relations with Israel.

“Yeah, we have at least five that want to come in. And we’ll have many more than that very soon.”

Kosovo – a Muslim majority nation – has recognized Israel and is locating its Embassy in Jerusalem.

Saudi Arabia is allowing Israeli commercial flights to fly in Saudi air space.

Israel has signed an aviation agreement with Jordan that allows commercial airlines to fly through the Israel-Jordan corridor - significantly shortening flight times from the Gulf States and Asia to destinations in Europe and North America.

These resounding Trump successes in 2020 resulted from an approach differing substantially from that of the Obama-Biden administration between 2008 and 2016:

“Three months ago, no one thought this would be possible. Even Bibi didn’t know if this was going to be possible. Bibi, right? But now multiple Arab countries across co- — continents have made peace with Israel. And again, we have many lined up. They want to come in. They want to get the deal done. They all see it.

"No blood in the sand. I say, “No blood.” This is one where’s there’s been no blood in the sand. It was common sense. It should have been done this way a long time ago. It’s a very special deal….

"And it’s the way it should have been done a long time ago. We did it the opposite way — exactly the opposite way. And we took a lot of abuse from the people that were unable to make a deal for 40 years. And this has gone very quickly, very nicely, very inexpensively, and with no blood. So we’re very happy about that.”

Trump’s “opposite way” trashed Obama and Biden’s policy being pursued by Obama’s Secretary of State John Kerry - who told the Saban Forum on 4 December 2016:

“And let me tell you – let me tell you a few things that I’ve learned for sure in the last few years. There will be no separate peace between Israel and the Arab world. I want to make that very clear to all of you. I’ve heard several prominent politicians in Israel sometimes saying, well, the Arab world is in a different place now, we just have to reach out to them and we can work some things with the Arab world and we’ll deal with the Palestinians. No, no, no, and no.

I can tell you that reaffirmed even in the last week as I have talked to leaders of the Arab community. There will be no advance and separate peace with the Arab world without the Palestinian process and Palestinian peace. Everybody needs to understand that. That is a hard reality.”

Kerry, his equally-failed predecessor Hillary Clinton, President Obama and Vice President Biden were wrong.

Trump showed them the 100 years-old Arab-Jewish conflict can be ended without first resolving the 53 years-old Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict.

Biden’s election will see:

Trump’s Peace Plan shredded and

The Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict returned to the United Nations for determination in accordance with the anti-Israel Security Council Resolution 2334 – on which the Obama-Biden administration shamefully abstained without consulting President-elect Trump as Obama readied to vacate the White House on 23 December 2016

Believe in what we thought was an impossible dream - Trump’s re-election will see peace between Jews and Arabs finally realised.