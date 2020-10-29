European Rabbis offer support for French people

President of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt expressed his support for the French people after a terrorist murdered three people in a stabbing attack at a church in Nice Thursday.

“I am horrified by the barbaric attack in Nice this morning", Rabbi Goldschmidt stated, "Europe’s Jews pray for the victims and their families, and for the recovery of those injured".

"Once again, murder has been committed in the name of religion", Rabbi Goldschmidt added, "and this appears to be the second similar incident in a matter of days. It is imperative that religious and communal figures make it clear that murder is abhorred by religion and such attacks stand in total contradiction to Islam’s explicit recognition of tolerance and compassion".