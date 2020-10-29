Tucker Carlson: Documents implicating Biden have 'disappeared'

After promising to produce "a collection of confidential documents related to the Biden family," Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed yesterday that the documents had somehow disappeared while being shipped to him from New York to Los Angeles. Carlson added that as far as he knew, there were no copies of the documents in existence.

"On Monday we received a from a source, a collection of confidential documents related to the Biden family. We believe those documents are authentic, they’re real, and they’re damning," he said on video. "We texted a producer in New York and we asked him to send those documents to us in LA … he shipped those documents overnight to California with a large national carrier brand … But the Biden documents never arrived in Los Angeles. Tuesday morning we received word from the shipping company that our package had been opened, and the contents were missing the documents had disappeared."

Carlson failed to name the company he trusted with these super-valuable documents, merely stating that, "They searched the plane and the trucks that carried it, they went through the office in New York where our producer dropped that package off, they combed their entire cavernous sorting facility. They used pictures of what we had sent so that searchers would know what to look for. They went far and beyond. But they found nothing, those documents have vanished. As of tonight the company has no idea – and no working theory even – about what happened to this trove of materials documents that are directly relevant to the presidential campaign."

The Guardian notes that Carlson has been widely ridiculed on social media, for entrusting what he thought to be extremely valuable documents to a shipping company without even bothering to make copies; others openly claimed that the documents never existed in the first place.