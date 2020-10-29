Friends of Zion Award presented to President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda

Last week, the Friends of Zion Museum, along with the Israeli Government Press Office hosted the 4th Annual Christian Media Summit.

During the Summit Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, announced that the prestigious Friends of Zion Award would be presented to eleven world leaders. Among these leaders was President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, who has promised to move the Ugandan Embassy to Jerusalem, thereby recognizing it to be the capital city of Israel.



Dr. Evans said: “This award is symbolic of divine inspiration, all of its recipients have been people of moral clarity and courage… President Museveni, I know you’re an Evangelical, and I thank you for your support of the State of Israel.”



The award was presented to President Museveni on Tuesday, 9 days after Dr. Evans made his announcement. The ceremony was held in the State House in Entebbe, Uganda, and was presented to His Excellency by Ambassador Oded Joseph, who serves as Israel’s Ambassador in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, and the Seychelles Islands.