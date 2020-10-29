'You'll have to kill me before you stick a syringe in me': Feiglin distrusts COVID vaccine

Former Knesset Member Moshe Feiglin called to introduce a "herd immunity" policy in Israel while protecting the elderly and at-risk populations, doubts the promised COVID-19 vaccine and says: "To be continued."

In a Facebook post today, Feiglin attacked government and coronavirus cabinet policies.

"This is a worse failure than that of the Yom Kippur War," he wrote. "The number of deaths is already the same, but there, in 1973, the war ended and everyone understood there was a failure - a failure of the 'conception'.

"The problem is that the coronavirus cabinet and decision-makers are physically blocking any other opinion. With real terror," he said. "It's forbidden to express another opinion there. And I know this mostly from the inside, from professionals who sit there on committees. There's no humility or ability to hear opposing viewpoints."

He called for a policy of herd immunity: "The doctors I met call to focus all resources and efforts on protecting the elderly and sensitive populations only," he wrote. "In this way, it will be possible to continue the full functioning of the rest of the population, which will be exposed to the virus and develop resilience, with no significant morbidity or mortality. Like this: Overall mortality will decrease, a devastating economic crisis will be avoided, and the end of the crisis can be expected when 'herd immunity' is created."

Even if there is a COVID-19 vaccine, Feiglin suspects it: "You'll have to kill me before you stick a syringe in me with this vaccine," he wrote.

In his remarks, Feiglin compared the situation in Israel today with the situation in Sweden, where a policy similar to the one he hopes for has been applied. He said that from now on he would continue to make comparisons between the countries and even promised: "To be continued."