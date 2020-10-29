CNN poll still claims Biden advantage

'Trump leads 59% to 36%, though, among those who say they plan to vote on Election Day': CNN.

A CNN poll conducted by SSRS claims Democratic nominee Joe Biden maintains a substantial lead over President Donald Trump nationwide.

"With the race for the presidency approaching its end amid a raging pandemic," was how CNN Polling Director Jennifer Agiesta opened news of the survey.

"Among likely voters," CNN qualifies, but not demarcating "likelihood", "54% back Biden and 42% Trump. Biden has held a lead in every CNN poll on the matchup since 2019, and he has held a statistically significant advantage in every high-quality national poll since the spring."

"Trump leads 59% to 36%, though, among those who say they plan to vote on Election Day," ends paragraph 5 of CNN's reportage.

In the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton led in nearly every pre-election nationwide poll and in most swing state polls.

While Clinton received 2.87 million more votes than Trump did, Trump received the majority in the Electoral College and won upset victories in the pivotal Rust Belt region. Ultimately, Trump received 304 electoral votes and Clinton 227.

Possibly anticipating another contest being decided by the Electoral College, a stated target of the American Left, CNN notes that "Although the election will ultimately be decided by the statewide results, which drive the Electoral College, Biden's lead nationally is wider than any presidential candidate has held in more than two decades in the final days of the campaign."

In the finest tradition of unbiased CNN objectivity, Agiesta writes: "The poll offers no indication that Trump's four-year-long campaign for reelection has managed to garner him substantial new supporters since his narrow win in the 2016 election."