US envoy: More normalization deals with Israel in the works

Senior advisor to the US president and his envoy for negotiations Avi Berkowitz on Thursday morning told Galei Tzahal's "Good Morning Israel" program with Efi Triger about the advanced contacts with other countries ahead of normalization with Israel and the behind-the-scenes of the arms sale to UAE.

"The president was asked about it and he replied - we are in conversation with five to ten other countries in the Arab world. I can tell you that it is true. In numerous countries we are having very detailed conversations, and all of the conversations, to me, are a function of when, not if."

Berkowitz also referred to the F-35 deal: "What we've said throughout is that it was not a component of the deal. Everyone knows that the Emiratis have had this request for many, many years, but it was not a component of this deal. Of course, peace changes the calculus and makes this more possible."

Berkowitz also noted that sovereignty "is not off the table," but is "something that can be done at a later period of time, it is not something we disagree with."