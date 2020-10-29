Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, spoke about his country’s agreement on normalization of ties with Israel in an interview with Sudan TV earlier this week.

In the interview, Al-Burhan said that "reconciliation is legitimate even with enemies." He explained that one can sign a reconciliation agreement with any country if it serves the interests of both parties, and he said that lifting sanctions on Sudan is part and parcel of this agreement.

Al-Burhan added that a lot has changed since the "Three No's" resolution at the Khartoum Summit in 1967. He explained that the PLO and several Arab countries have signed agreements with Israel since then, and asked: "Why should we stay in 1967?"

The Sudanese official stated that Sudan still believes that a Palestinian state must be established within the 1967 borders, but the Sudanese people cannot be left to carry the brunt of this responsibility alone.

The interview was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

US President Donald Trump announced last week that Sudan and Israel had agreed to normalize ties.

Trump’s announcement came shortly after he officially removed Sudan from the list of nations that sponsor and finance terrorism.

The agreement was swiftly condemned by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

"No one has the right to speak on behalf of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause," his office said in a statement, adding that the agreement is contrary to the Arab Peace Initiative.

Iran also condemned the agreement, saying the US-brokered deal is “phony” while accusing Khartoum of paying a ransom in return for Washington removing it from a list of state sponsors of terrorism.