Will the Abraham Accords end the option of sovereignty?

Dr. Yechiel Leiter talks about the existing threats in the Middle East and what Israel loses in the Abraham Accords.

Listen to a riveting conversation between One Israel Fund founder Dr. Yechiel Leiter and Eve Harow.

They touch on many topics including the Abraham Accords; sovereignty in Judea and Samaria; the American elections; the still existing threats in the Middle East; countries literally and figuratively in the pipeline to normalize relations with Israel and much more.

Dr. Leiter’s expertise in so many spheres in the political, economic, academic and diplomatic arenas make it a fascinating discussion giving historical perspective and, with all the chaos, a positive outlook on the future.