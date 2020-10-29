'All the settlements are illegal'

PA attacks agreement permitting scientific cooperation between Israel and the United States in Judea and Samaria.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Wednesday condemned the US decision to fund scientific research projects in the "Palestinian Territories which have been occupied since 1967".

Commenting on the signing of an agreement removing the prevention of scientific cooperation between Israel and the United States in Judea and Samaria, Abu Rudeineh said that this is a dangerous and invalid precedent that must not be ignored.

"This move is an active American participation in the occupation of Palestinian lands and the establishment of the Trump administration policy that violates international law and international legitimate decisions that have condemned the settlement, most recently UN Resolution 2234," Abu Rudeineh said.

"The entire settlement in the Occupied Territories is illegal and any American moves on this issue are illegal and violate the Fourth Geneva Convention," he charged.

Abu Rudeineh stressed that the Palestinians oppose American policy that seeks to help Israel establish its “occupation of Palestinian land”, and that this policy will never give anyone legitimacy.