What is the importance of normalization with Sudan?

On Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, an interview with Dan Diker, Director of the Project on Political Warfare at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.

Diker breaks down Israel’s normalization agreement with Sudan, and stresses how the deal gives Israel a strategic Red Sea foothold on the African continent.

In part one of the show, Josh discusses all the latest news from Israel and the Jewish world.