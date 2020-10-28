Cabinet to approve opening of synagogues

Coronavirus Czar will not oppose cabinet move to allow reopening of synagogues for up to 10 worshippers.

Outgoing Coronavirus Czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu will not oppose the discussion on the reopening of synagogues in the Coronavirus Cabinet tomorrow, Channel 12 News reported.

Under the current rules, 10 people can gather in a closed space with masks and while maintaining their distance from each other. However, prayer in the synagogue is still forbidden. Tomorrow in the Coronavirus Cabinet, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) will demand that the synagogues be opened as well, and Minister Yizhar Shai of Blue and White also supports this move.

Prof. Gamzu said in a conversation with his colleague Rabbi Yossi Erblich that if rules on social distancing, keeping windows open, and mask wearing are kept then there is no reason to forbid prayer quorums of 10 people in closed spaces and quorums of up to 20 people outdoors.

However Health Minister Yuli Edelstein wants to condition the approval of the opening of synagogues on the commitment of the haredi leadership to issue a public call to their followers to abide by the guidelines.

There are some in the haredi political parties who seek to allow more than 10 people to pray inside synagogues.