Israel, Lebanon hold second round of maritime negotiations

Lebanon expands area it claims under its maritime borders in latest round of talks.

Israel and Lebanon held their second round of talks over their disputed maritime border Wednesday.

The delegations met at a United Nations base for the US-mediated talks.

The two sides presented maps outlining their proposed borders. The Lebanese map extended the nation's border farther to the south than the border Lebanon claimed before the United Nations several years ago, Reuters reported.

Israel and Lebanon held their first round of talks two weeks ago. The progress of the discussions is being followed by US Ambassador to Algeria John Desrocher, who has been assigned as the mediator between the two countries.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization, which is one of the most powerful political actors in Lebanon, officially opposes the makeup of the Lebanese delegation.

Israel and Lebanon remain technically at war.