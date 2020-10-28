Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky recovers from coronavirus

Leader of non-hasidic haredi Jewry declared healthy after being diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month.

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the leader of the non-hasidic haredi community, has recovered from the coronavirus, his doctor announced Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Ori Rogowski announced that the 92-year-old Rabbi Kanievsky had recovered from the disease and that he would be able to emerge from quarantine.

Rabbi Kanievsky's household announced earlier this month that he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus but stated that he was in 'excellent' condition. Prime Minister Netanyahu wrote on Twitter at the time: "I join the mass prayers of the people of Issrael for the health of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky. Please G-d, heal him."

Earlier today, Coronavirus Czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu announced his decision to shorten the coronavirus isolation period from 14 to 10 days, subject to two negative coronavirus tests.

"We have decided to shorten isolations to 10 days subject to two negative tests, the decision makers will make a final decision on the matter," Gamzu said at the briefing.

"There is a green light for the cabinet to continue with the following facilitations, but the event should be conducted by identifying trends and examining different populations. The situation requires that a program be implemented for all Arab localities.

The Coronavirus Czar said that the number of tests conducted daily was insufficient and addressed the Arab community: "That's it, go get tested. Let's protect ourselves. Cooperate with us."

He stated that the current statistics of "800 verified infections per day do not represent the true morbidity data. The true numbers stand at a few thousand - there is a latent morbidity."