Watch: Undercover Israeli cops nab terrorist who threw firebombs

Israeli police officers from the special undercover Mista'aravim unity apprehended a suspected terrorist, following firebombing attacks on a security post at the entrance to the Shuafat neighborhood in Jerusalem.

The officers remained undercover at the scene until the time came to reveal their identities and initiate an arrest of the terrorist, running after him and overpowering him.

The terrorist, a 17-year-old resident of Shuafat, was taken into custody and transferred for interrogation.

Police will request an extension of the suspect's arrest Wednesday.