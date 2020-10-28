Dr. Sam Bailey MD of New Zealand talks to ‘Virus Mania’ co-author Dr. Claus Köhnlein about everything COVID-19. Diving deep into the reasons for excess mortality, COVID-19 PCR testing, parallels with the HIV epidemic, and much more.
'PCR Pandemic': Interview with Virus Mania's Dr Claus Köhnlein
‘Virus Mania’ co-author Dr. Claus Köhnlein talks about everything COVID-19, reasons for excess mortality, PCR testing, HIV parallels, more.
Tags: Coronavirus Trending
PCR diagnostics kit for SARS-CoV-2
iStock