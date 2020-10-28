Liberman: We won't join messianic Rightist bloc under Netanyahu

Yisrael Beytenu chief rules out helping Netanyahu form right-wing government, suggests Moshe Ya'alon replace Netanyahu as PM.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Former Defense Minister and MK Avigdor Liberman, chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, said Wednesday morning that his faction would not help Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu form a new right-wing government if snap elections are held.

Speaking in a Reshet Bet interview on the possibility of going to elections or forming a new government, Liberman suggested Yesh Atid-Telem MK and former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon as an alternative to Netanyahu, hinting that Netanyahu could be replaced without new elections.

"There's a dysfunction that hurts us all. It's without a doubt better to form a government in this Knesset, Ya'alon can also be prime minister - if everyone agrees on him, then so do I. We need minimal things - like budget transfers."

On the possibility of running in the election, Liberman said: "There's no room to refer to a specific candidate, no party will reach 61 seats. We won't enter a messianic Right-wing bloc under Netanyahu. As long as Yamina doesn't say they won't join Netanyahu - they aren't our partners."



