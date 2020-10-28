Liberman: We won't join messianic Rightist bloc under Netanyahu

Former Defense Minister and MK Avigdor Liberman, chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, said Wednesday morning that his faction would not help Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu form a new right-wing government if snap elections are held.

Speaking in a Reshet Bet interview on the possibility of going to elections or forming a new government, Liberman suggested Yesh Atid-Telem MK and former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon as an alternative to Netanyahu, hinting that Netanyahu could be replaced without new elections.

"There's a dysfunction that hurts us all. It's without a doubt better to form a government in this Knesset, Ya'alon can also be prime minister - if everyone agrees on him, then so do I. We need minimal things - like budget transfers."

On the possibility of running in the election, Liberman said: "There's no room to refer to a specific candidate, no party will reach 61 seats. We won't enter a messianic Right-wing bloc under Netanyahu. As long as Yamina doesn't say they won't join Netanyahu - they aren't our partners."