844 new cases of coronavirus, death toll rises to 2,483

Percentage of positive tests falls to 2.2%, down from peak of 15.1%, as number of patients in serious condition falls to 453.

A total of 844 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning.

The number of newly diagnosed infections outpaced new recoveries for the first time in a month, with 814 patients recovering Tuesday.

The percentage of tests which came back positive Tuesday was 2.2%, the same percentage as the day before, but down from the 2.9% of tests conducted Sunday and the 3.9% of tests conducted Saturday, and down markedly from the peak of over 15%.

The decrease in test positivity is likely due in part to the loosening of Health Ministry criteria on who may request a coronavirus exam.

Twenty-four new coronavirus-related fatalities were recorded on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 2,483.

Since the pandemic began, 312,024 cases of the virus have been diagnosed, including 296,770 cases which ended in recovery.

Of the 12,768 cases currently listed as active, 11,308 are being treated at home, 648 are being treated at coronavirus hotels, and 812 are being treated at hospitals.

Out of the 812 hospitalized patients, 453 are in serious condition, with 106 in moderate condition and 196 on respirators.