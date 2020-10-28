Did Likud MK really compare Biden to Pharaoh? He says not...

In an interview conducted on Wednesday morning, MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) made a puzzling statement regarding one possible outcome of next week’s American presidential election.

Speaking to Kan Reshet Bet, Karhi said that, “If Biden wins, we’ll manage to deal with it. After all, we got past Pharaoh, so we can get past this too.”

Later in the interview, Karhi added that, “If Biden wins, we’ll figure out a way to cooperate with his administration. After all, [Prime Minister] Netanyahu and the State of Israel have worked with Democratic Presidents in the past, and we’ll work this one out too.”

He later wrote on Twitter that, “The misinformed commentary on my statement that ‘We got past Pharaoh so we can get past this too’ is unfortunate, and in fact I made my meaning quite clear during the interview. It should have been obvious that what I meant was that if we could get past Pharaoh, of course we can manage this far lesser challenge – but instead my words were twisted into another meaning.”