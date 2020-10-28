Ilhan Omar: 'The Squad' expects Biden to move to the Left after election

Progressive Democratic lawmakers will pressure Joe Biden, if he wins next week’s presidential election, to implement a host of left-wing policies, Ilhan Omar said in an interview with Axios.

The Minnesota Congresswoman, one of four young first-term progressive-Left Democrats elected to the House of Representatives in 2018, said that the expanding “cohort” of far-left lawmakers in Congress will press a future Biden administration to move to the Left on issues ranging from the Green New Deal, universal Medicare, minimum wage hikes, and an immediate and total ban on fracking.

"We will have a cohort of progressives that are very clear about their objectives for wanting the implementation of Medicare for All and a Green New Deal and raising the minimum wage and not allowing for fracking," Omar said.

"There has been a level of responsiveness ... to the policies that we are advocating for that we know will have not just a future in his administration, but a future in the upcoming administrations after his.”

Omar objected to the possibility of Biden appointing centrist Republicans to his Cabinet, following a report by Politico that the Biden transition team is vetting several Republicans for Cabinet positions.

When asked how progressive Democrats could move Biden to the Left, Omar hinted that some Democratic lawmakers could block Biden’s agenda in Congress if the administration wavers.

"The president is only as successful as his collaboration is with Congress.”