Melania Trump: Biden will 'destroy America' as President

First Lady makes appears at rally in Pennsylvania, says it's important for her husband to speak directly to the public through Twitter.

First Lady Melania Trump made her first solo appearance of the election campaign on Tuesday in Pennsylvania, where she said that Joe Biden would "destroy America" as President.

The First Lady began her remarks by referring to her family's battle with the coronavirus this month.

Trump, the First Lady and their teenage son Barron all tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of October. The President was later taken to the Walter Reed Medical Center where he spent three days receiving treatment before being discharged.

The First Lady's case was described as having been considerably milder.

"We are all feeling so much better now thanks to healthy living and some of the amazing therapeutic options available in our country — thank you again for your well wishes!" Melania Trump told group of about 200 mostly masked supporters in a barn in Atglen on Tuesday, according to NBC News.

She offered a much softer message on the virus than the President, saying that the US is "rounding the turn" on the pandemic.

"I know there are many people who have lost loved ones or know people who have been forever impacted by this silent enemy — my family’s thoughts and prayers are with all of you through this difficult time," she said, calling for unity in combatting the virus.

"I believe in our incredible doctors, nurses, medical professionals and scientists," the First Lady continued. She urged Americans to "remember to follow CDC guidelines so that together we can minimize the spread of the virus until a vaccine can be developed.”

Trump also praised her husband's tweeting but did not necessarily endorse the content of his tweets.

"For the first time in history, the citizens of this country get to hear directly and instantly from their president every single day through social media. I don’t always agree the way he says things, but it is important to him that he speaks directly to the people he serves," she said.

On Biden, the First Lady warned that "Joe Biden’s policies and socialist agenda will only serve to destroy America and all that has been built in the past four years. We must keep Donald in the White House so he can finish what he’s started and our country can continue to flourish.”

Trump told the crowd it's been "the greatest honor and privilege to serve as first lady of this amazing country," and urged them "to get out and vote on November 3."

Tuesday’s rally was the First Lady's first in more than a year. She was supposed to make a campaign appearance in Pennsylvania last week but it was postponed because of a "lingering cough" from the coronavirus.

Several weeks ago, the First Lady revealed details of the illness in a statement entitled "My Personal Experience with COVID-19" in which she said the aftermath had been difficult.

It was in that statement that the First Lady revealed that her 14-year-old son, Barron, had also become infected, although he has since recovered.