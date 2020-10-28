Lapid: Yamina will go with Netanyahu

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid on Tuesday attacked members of the Yamina party in an interview with Channel 13 News, a day after Yamina did not vote on a non-confidence motion calling for the replacement of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu with MK Naftali Bennett.

"The members of Yamina put forward their own motion of non-confidence and then did not vote for it because they were so frightened because Netanyahu barked at them a little," Lapid claimed. "Anyone who is still asking himself whether in the end they will go with Netanyahu or not - obviously they will go with him, look how they behaved. He castigated them - and immediately they were scared off, went into the corner and did not vote."

Lapid announced that he intends to bring up a proposal to dissolve the Knesset on November 4, the date on which the ultimatum issued by the Blue and White party regarding the approval of the budget expires. "If the members of that party are serious about the ultimatum - let them vote in favor of it."

Despite the fact that he repeatedly fails to gain a majority to vote against the government, the opposition chairman made clear he does not intend to give up. “Blue and White say they are sitting in a government that is bad for health, for the economy and for its electorate. I expect from my friends what I expect from myself - the question is not what is good for me politically but what is good for the citizens."

The Likud said in response to the interview, "Lapid, who in the past called for non-compliance with health guidelines, is the last one who should preach to Prime Minister Netanyahu, who led to the reduction of morbidity in Israel to almost the lowest level in the Western world and is now working on bringing vaccines to Israel."