Trump's campaign website hacked

Official campaign website for US President briefly taken offline after hacking. No sensitive data was taken, says campaign.

The official campaign website for US President Donald Trump was briefly taken offline on Tuesday evening after hackers appeared to take control of it, Business Insider reports.

"The world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded [sic] daily by president donald j trump," the hackers said in a message posted on the site. "It is time to allow the world to know truth."

The apparent hackers claimed that "multiple devices were compromised that gave full access to trump and relatives," purportedly giving them access to "classified information" showing that the Trump administration was involved in the "origin of the corona virus" [sic] and that the president had colluded with foreign actors to manipulate the 2020 elections.

Following the hacking, Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh tweeted, "Earlier this evening, the Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack. There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored."

The hackers also included addresses for two cryptocurrency wallets as part of a possible scam, urging visitors to the site to "vote" for whether the alleged damaging information should or shouldn't be released by sending money to one of the two wallets.

While US national security officials warned last week that countries such as Iran and Russia are trying to meddle in next week’s presidential election, there is no indication that Tuesday’s attack was in any way state-sponsored.

The links to the cryptocurrency wallets is reminiscent of the mid-July cyberattack on Twitter, in which posts trying to dupe people into sending the hackers Bitcoin were tweeted by the official accounts of Apple, Uber, Gates, Joe Biden, Elon Musk and many others, forcing Twitter to lock large numbers of accounts in damage control.

More than $100,000 worth of the virtual currency was sent to email addresses mentioned in the tweets, according to Blockchain.com, which monitors crypto transactions.

Twitter later said that hackers had "manipulated" some of its employees to access the accounts that were hacked.