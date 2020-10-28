Saudi blogger and Israel fan contracts coronavirus

Saudi blogger and Israel fan Mohammed Saud reveals on Twitter that he contracted coronavirus and that his father is hospitalized.

Saudi blogger and Israel fan Mohammed Saud told his Twitter followers on Tuesday that he had contracted the coronavirus and that his father is hospitalized in critical condition.

“Tough days. My dad is in critical condition from cancer and corona together, I am now infected with corona and am at home, depressing,” he wrote in both Hebrew and English.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded and wrote, “To my Saudi friend Mohammed Saud, I was sorry to hear that your father and you are ill with the coronavirus. May God grant both of you a complete and speedy recovery.”

Mohammed Saud, known as the "Saudi blogger", often tweets messages in support of Netanyahu, the Likud and the State of Israel. Sometimes he posts videos of himself performing Israeli and Hassidic songs.