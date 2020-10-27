Scientific cooperation agreement with US to be expanded to Judea and Samaria

PM omits David Elhayani and Samaria Council head who publicly criticized him from meeting with him and authority heads tomorrow.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to arrive in Ariel tomorrow for a solemn ceremony attended by U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

During the ceremony, Netanyahu and Friedman will sign an extension of the scientific cooperation agreement between Israel and the United States to the Judea and Samaria area and the Golan Heights.

In this context, Prime Minister Netanyahu invited the heads of the Judea and Samaria authorities to a meeting with him, but two of the most prominent among the heads of the authorities were not invited.

The two who were omitted are Yesha Council Chairman and Jordan Valley Regional Council head David Elhayani, and Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.

The background to the boycott of the two is probably the militant line they led against Netanyahu on the issue of applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, and Netanyahu's anger over their conduct.

According to a Channel 13 News report, following the boycott of the two, many of the heads of the authorities intend not to attend the meeting with the Prime Minister.