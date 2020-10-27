Bennett: Let the ministers trade places with business owners

Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett attacked the government's attitude toward independent business owners in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

"I would like for the Coronavirus Cabinet ministers to swap places with business owners for one month. Just how disconnected can they be from the self-employed, for G-d's sake?" Bennett wrote.

"Because they are not bad people, that's the only way I can explain their decisions. None of them have had to issue an invoice, to hire an employee and then be forced to fire that person. Their guaranteed salary every month will be there no matter what. They just don't understand.

"The owner of a kitchenware store turned to me today and begged for her life," he said. "I'm out of credit, I'm out of oxygen, I can't go on any longer. I could not explain to her why she should close her store and not operate with a limit of five people in the store at a time."

"She has nothing. She has no oxygen. The compensation she received is negligible compared to her losses. And most importantly, it makes no epidemiological sense. The benefit is nonexistent, and the economic damage is enormous. And there are so many other stores like this one," Bennett said.

"So now the issue 'will be brought up for discussion in the cabinet on Sunday.' Sunday is in another 5 days! Another 3 days of economic activity. Why not tonight? Now. It's human life, just like that," Bennett attacked.

"Over the years, the Israeli public has shown its willingness to make sacrifices. But it depended on two things: that the public believes in the motives of decision-makers - that they work for the good of the state. That the public trusts the ability of decision-makers - that they act logically and professionally overall. These two things have been eroded because of your many irrational decisions," Bennett told the ministers.

"I urge the ministers of the government, go out into the field! Meet the business owners for yourselves. Really listen to them. Then - make sane decisions," Bennett concluded.