Rate of verified COVID-19 carriers today: only 1.8%

The Health Ministry tonight says that since midnight, 480 new COVID-19 infections have been diagnosed in Israel.

The number of tests whose results were obtained during this time stands at 27,802. The rate verified among non-recovering test subjects stands at 1.8%.

Since the outbreak, 311,662 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the State of Israel. Of all those infected, 2,278 people died to date.

The number of people recovering from the virus in Israel tonight is 296,570, while the number of active patients is 12,586.

At present, 835 patients are hospitalized in Israeli hospitals. An additional 648 patients are in isolation in the coronavirus hotels while the rest of the patients and infected are in home isolation.

The condition of 464 of the hospitalized coronavirus patients is severely defined, 196 of whom are on ventilator. An additional 123 patients are hospitalized in moderate condition.