Historic injustice to IDF orphans corrected

Israel will now recognize children of fallen soldiers as 'bereaved families' even after they turn 30.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday presented the "Bereaved Family" certificate to Albert Amsalem, a representative of the adult IDF orphans and a member of the board of directors of the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization.

This is a continuation of the historic news that thousands of adult orphans of the IDF and security forces orphans received just before Rosh Hashannah about receiving a bereaved family certificate.

A month ago, Aryeh Mualem, Deputy Director General and Head of the Department for memorizing the Fallen Soldiers at the Defense Ministry, announced the correction of a long-standing injustice, according to which orphans over the age of 30 were not recognized by the state as orphans and as a result did not receive benefits as bereaved family members.

Albert Amsalem, who lost his father in the Six Day War, said: "I was only eight days old when my father fell in battle at the entrance to Sinai. From that awful day, I paid the price of bereavement at every stage of my life. My father was not with me when I started pre-school, grade school, or when I stepped up to the Torah at my bar mitzvah."

"But even after I turned 30 - when the state drew a line and took me out of the camp officially - I remained an orphan. I am very excited to receive the certificate from the Defense Minister and thank him and the ministry for this welcome step," he added.