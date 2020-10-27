Israeli pro-Trump caravan drives from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Trump campaign office in Israel organizes motor vehicle caravan from Tel Aviv to the capital, symbolizing relocation of US embassy.

A motorized caravan of Trump supporters in Israel set out from Tel Aviv Tuesday morning, making their way to Jerusalem in a sign of support for the US president a week before the 2020 election.

Dozens of vehicles joined in the caravan, which was organized by the Trump campaign's offices in Israel.

The caravan route, linking Tel Aviv to the capital, was intended to honor the president's decision to relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Organizers say the caravan was intended to "show our gratitude to the greatest friend and ally Israel has ever had in the White House, for all he has done for us; moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, pulling out of the deal with Iran, leading the peace process between Israel and the UAE and with Bahrain and much more."









