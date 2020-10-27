Poll: 3 out of 4 people don't trust the government to manage the Covid-19 crisis

Just 24% of those polled said the government could manage the crisis correctly, as opposed to 60% during the first lockdown.

A recent poll conducted by the Home Front Command has revealed that just 24% of the general public trusts the government to manage the coronavirus crisis correctly, as reported by Kan News.

In contrast, during the first lockdown in spring and following the easing of restrictions then, public trust in the government’s ability to deal with the situation appropriately was far higher, at around 60%.

The poll’s results also show that just 21% of the general public understand the regulations related to lockdown, as compared to 70% who said they understood them back in March and April of this year.

Only 38% of respondents said that they felt that the current situation was one of national emergency, although 65% of respondents said they personally feared contracting the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, updated figures from the Health Ministry indicate that 780 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, out of 38,211 tests conducted – giving a positivity rate of 2.1%. There are now 13,541 active cases of the virus in the country, with 877 people hospitalized due to complications associated with the disease. Of them, 486 are in serious condition and 196 are on ventilators.

Twelve people died of coronavirus-related complications during the same period, taking the death toll since the outbreak of the epidemic to 2,440 people.