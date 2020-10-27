Gideon Sa'ar meets with Yesha Council

MK Gideon Sa’ar (Likud) met on Monday at the Knesset with the heads of the Yesha Council.

The meeting was attended by Yesha Council Chairman and Chairman of the Jordan Valley Regional Council David Elhayani, Gush Etzion Regional Council Chairman Shlomo Ne'eman, Shomron Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan and Yesha Council Director General Yigal Dilmoni.

The meeting was held in the wake of MK Sa’ar being chosen as chairman of the subcommittee on civil and security affairs of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

The heads of the Yesha Council reviewed with Sa’ar the list of important issues on the agenda of the settlement enterprise in the near future so that the subcommittee will work to promote these issues.

The main issues that were brought up at the meeting include the regulation of young towns, electricity and water connections to all the communities in Judea and Samaria, master plans for infrastructure in Judea and Samaria, the battle for Area C, and other issues.

Yesha Council Chairman David Elhayani said following the meeting, "I congratulate MK Gideon Sa’ar on the new and important appointment. The subcommittee of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee has great capacity for action and influence. The big challenge we face right now is regulating all the young localities and approving building plans along with developing the area. I am sure that MK Sa’ar will act and help in these matters as well, together with the defense establishment and the government."