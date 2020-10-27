Clinton after Republicans confirm Coney Barrett: Vote them out

Former Secretary of State blasts Senate Republicans after confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Monday blasted Senate Republicans after Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court and urged the public to “vote them out”.

"Senate Republicans just pushed through a Supreme Court justice who will help them take away Americans' health care in the middle of a pandemic. For them, this is victory. Vote them out," tweeted Clinton.

Clinton's tweet came moments after the Senate confirmed Coney Barrett in a 52-48 vote, with Republican Senator Susan Collins breaking party lines as the only GOP senator to oppose the nomination.

Many have speculated that Coney Barrett would vote in an upcoming Supreme Court case on the Affordable Care Act to dismantle Obamacare, former President Barack Obama's signature health care law.

Clinton was the Democratic presidential nominee in the 2016 election and lost to Donald Trump, who nominated Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Clinton has continued to criticize Trump since her election loss. In one incident, she warned that Trump “is a clear and present danger to America” and said she is "convinced" that his associates worked secretly with Russia to defeat her bid for presidency.

Previously, Clinton ripped Trump over his decision not to recertify the nuclear deal with Iran, saying his threat to pull out of the accord is "dangerous" and suggesting he is undermining the validity of the United States' promises to other nations.

In August, Clinton called for "overwhelming" votes for former Vice President Joe Biden so "Trump can’t sneak or steal his way to victory."