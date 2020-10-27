Amy Coney Barrett sworn in to Supreme Court

President Trump participates in the swearing-in ceremony of Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court.

Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States at a ceremony in the White House.

The ceremony, which was attended by President Donald Trump, took place after the US Senate approved her nomination by a majority of 52-48.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees at the ceremony were required to wear masks and maintain the proper distance between one another.

Coney Barrett's official constitutional oath was administered by Justice Clarence Thomas, the most conservative member of the court.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the judicial oath in a private ceremony on Tuesday, officially making Barrett a justice.

As expected, Coney Barrett’s nomination was opposed by Senate Democrats, none of whom voted in favor.

Sen. Susan Collins from Maine was the only Republican to oppose Barrett, saying she doesn’t believe a nomination should come up before the election.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, who previously voted against advancing Barrett because of the election, supported her nomination on Monday, according to The Hill.

Trump nominated Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court last month to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away.