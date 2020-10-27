Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Nomination of Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court judge approved by a majority of 52-48.

The US Senate on Monday approved the nomination of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The nomination was approved by a majority of 52-48.

US President Donald Trump nominated Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court last month to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away.

Sen. Susan Collins from Maine was the only Republican to oppose Barrett, saying she doesn’t believe a nomination should come up before the election.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, who previously voted against advancing Barrett because of the election, supported her nomination on Monday, according to The Hill.

Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) returned from the campaign trail to oppose her nomination.

Coney Barrett is expected to be officially sworn in at a ceremony in the White House later on Monday evening. Those attending the ceremony will be socially distanced and face coverings will be required for all those attending.