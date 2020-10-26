Poll: Biden leads in Wisconsin, has narrow lead in Pennsylvania

Reuters/Ipsos polls likely voters in six states that will play critical roles in deciding who wins next Tuesday's election.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden led US President Donald Trump by a solid margin in Wisconsin and maintained a narrower advantage in Pennsylvania with just over a week until Election Day, a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls published on Monday found.

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden wins.

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Election Day next Tuesday.

In Wisconsin between October 20 and October 26, voting for Biden stood at 53%, while voting for Trump was at 44%.

Biden’s advantage is marginally wider than his 51%-43% lead the prior week.

In Pennsylvania between October 20 and October 26, voting for Biden was 50% while voting for Trump was at 45%.

Biden’s lead is marginally wider than in the prior week when he was up 49%-45%, an advantage that was on the edge of the survey’s credibility interval.

In Florida between October 14 and October 20, voting for Biden - 50%, voting for Trump - 46%.

Biden’s apparent lead is on the edge of the survey’s credibility interval. A prior poll showed the two essentially even, with Biden at 49% and Trump at 47%.

In Arizona, between October 14 and October 21, voting for Biden was at 49% and voting for Trump was at 46%.

With the margin within the survey’s credibility interval, the race is statistically tied. A prior poll showed Biden with a 50%-46% lead that was on the edge of the survey’s credibility interval.

In Michigan between October 14 and October 20, Biden was at 51% and Trump at 44%.

Biden was up 51%-43% the prior week.

In North Carolina between October 14 and October 20, Biden was at 49% and Trump was at 46%.

Since the margin is within the poll’s credibility interval, the race is statistically tied, as it was in the prior poll when Biden had 48% to Trump’s 47%.

A poll released Sunday by the Investor’s Business Daily/TIPP found that Biden expanded his lead over Trump nationwide following the final presidential debate last week.

If the elections were held today, the poll found, Biden would win the popular vote by 6.8 points in a head-to-head matchup, 51.3% to 44.5%, up from Biden’s 1.8-point lead last Wednesday, a day before the final debate. That’s still down from a peak of 10.4 points, however, which as recorded on October 12.

In a four-way race, Biden leads Trump by an even wider margin, leading the president by 7.2 points, 51.6% to 44.4%, with Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen at 1.6% and Howie Hawkins of the Green Party at 0.8%.