559 people diagnosed with COVID-19 over last day

Death toll rises to 2,440. 486 patients in serious condition, 196 on ventilators.

569 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed over the last day, according to figures published by the Health Ministry Monday night. 21,012 test results were obtained.

486 patients are currently hospitalized in serious condition, 196 of whom are on ventilators.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel now stands at 2,440.

310,600 people have been diagnosed with the virus in the State of Israel since the beginning of the pandemic.

294,782 people have recovered from the coronavirus so far, while 13,375 cases remain active.