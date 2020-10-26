Boy run over in Ashkelon named as David Ohayon

MDA teams called to scene of serious accident found boy suffering severe head injury, forced to determine his death on the spot.

David Ohayon was named as the five-year-old boy who was run over Monday afternoon by a truck while riding his bicycle on Zevulun Street in Ashkelon.

MDA teams called to the scene found the boy suffering a severe head injury and were forced to determine his death on the spot.

MDA paramedic riding on motorcycle Ben Tataro said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw the boy lying on the road several meters from the bicycle, unconscious with a severe head injury.

"After medical tests, he was without signs of life and unfortunately we had no choice but to determine his death on the spot," Tataro added.

The driver of the truck is suspected of fleeing the scene of the incident and after a few hours turned himself in to the police. During his interrogation, he claimed that he did not notice the crash.

Tomorrow morning he will be brought to court for a hearing on extending his remand.