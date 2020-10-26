Dagan: Important that Trump is reelected

Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan explained in an interview with Arutz Sheva why he chose to hold an event to express support for incumbent US President Donald Trump ahead of next week's US presidential election.

"We have already learned that when we want to fight for construction here in Elon Moreh, or in Barkan or Shaarei Tikva or in Mevo Dotan, the war is first and foremost in Jerusalem, but it is also in Washington and in Brussels and all that that implies," Dagan explained.

Dagan said that although he does not agree with everything the president does, he supports srael with all his heart. "His base is the evangelical audience," Dagan emphasized, "those Christians who love Israel and whose point of reference is what is happening here in Judea and Samaria, in the settlements. Therefore, we must certainly strengthen the continuation of this government, which is good for Israel."

Dagan emphasized that President Trump is not only better for Israel in terms of his policies, but in his opinion the Israeli government can dare more and also confront the administration in Washington more if he remains in the White House than under a Biden Administration.

"Four years ago, everyone was sure that Hillary Clinton would be elected," Dagan recalled, "and they came to me from Trump's headquarters as head of the Samaria Council and asked me to support him. I had no hesitation at all. I said we try to work for heaven and it is clear to us that if we do nothing "The continuation of Obama's terrible eight-year-rule would be terrible. However, if there is a change it could be for the better in a very significant way."

"I was privileged to be with other friends in Samaria at President Trump's inauguration," he added, "We had a very good working relationship with officials in the White House and throughout the United States."

Dagan clarified that in his opinion the most important address is not 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. but in Jerusalem - "because the one who ultimately decides is Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. I say clearly that our primary address is Prime Minister Netanyahu and our ministers. Our duty as believing Jews living in the land of the Bible and building it is to increase the settlement and reach one million Jews in Judea and Samaria. Our job is to help those lovers of Israel who are in the United States continue with this government so that they can continue to strengthen the Land of Israel here."

Turning to Trump's rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, Dagan said that "Biden has also been positive for the State of Israel throughout the years, but on the issue of construction in Judea and Samaria, which is the main issue on our agenda, it is not the same. I am even more concerned about the extremist margins, which are no longer so marginal."

."That's why we need to explain to everyone," Dagan concluded, "we as citizens and I as the head of the Samaria Regional Council call on all lovers of Israel in the United States and all lovers of the United States who live here in Israel, Jews and non-Jews, to come and strengthen Trump. People do not understand how important this is. It is important and strategic that Trump is re-elected. "