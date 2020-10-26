

Live: UN marks 75th anniversary Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan to deliver his first address to the UN Security Council on UN Day. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

iStock United Nations On Monday, the Security Council will convene for its first open debate on the Middle East since a number of peace agreements have been signed in the region.



Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, will deliver his first address before the Security Council at the debate, which is set to begin at 10:00am EST, and the ambassador's expected remarks to come at 10:30am EST.



In his address, Ambassador Erdan will call on the council to break free from old paradigms and address the new reality in the Middle East. He will address the Security Council's muted response to the recent peace agreements and apparent disregard for other factors that jeopardize the stability and security of the region, and will pose sharp questions to the council members.



Following the deliberations in the Security Council, Ambassador Erden will address the General Assembly as part of a special debate to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.



