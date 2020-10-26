'Nasrallah will not disengage from Iran'

Lebanese President Michel Aoun's daughter and Authority for the Advancement of Women head Claudine Aoun managed to stir up the Arab world with a tweet she wrote about relations with Israel, according to which, if border issues, Palestinian refugees, gas and oil are resolved, there may be something to talk about regarding a peace agreement.

Arab affairs commentator Shimrit Meir today explained on 103FM what might cause Israel to reach a peace agreement with its neighbors, and what Nasrallah's influence could be on the move.

She said, "Negotiations that resumed this week are marking the maritime border between Israel and Lebanon. At least officially, in Lebanon they want to go towards a package that includes the land border. Aoun's daughter's words, the Status of Women in Lebanon authority is irrelevant, she's the President's daughter, her father is Hezbollah's ally, she's trying to get this thing into the Lebanese discourse from the mainstream, and it's possible because of the difficult situation in Lebanon and their attempt to seek any channel to bring money to the state. What's changed? Hezbollah's given the green light, and the pictures of Israelis and Lebanese sitting with the Americans, no one in Lebanon's buying this show, what they see is Lebanon's recognition of Israel. It echoes in the shadows the fact that there's no ideological conflict with Israel, but a conflict over specific things."

Finally, she was asked to comment on reactions in the Arab world to Netanyahu's historic moves: "I love the historical days we're experiencing between Israel and the Arabs. I've seen it coming for many years. It's not a one-day process, neither diplomatic nor discourse-wise. This silence passing through the regional space on the Arab street, that's the amazing thing, that's the big story. It's passing almost with an indifferent shrug. The change that the Arab public has undergone between one hundred percent hatred, to a change of acceptance, is the change of the last decade."