Bribes to Hunter Biden would be just as criminal as to Joe Biden

US government agencies' failure to investigate the Joe Biden issue and find out the truth is, perhaps, the greatest crime of all. Op-ed.

If I had a nickel for every time I’ve heard a leftist pundit or Democrat shill say Hunter Biden’s laptop is “disinformation” or “not verified,” I’d be a millionaire. The reality that the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Justice, and the Director of National Intelligence all say there is absolutely no evidence Russia is involved in the Hunter Biden laptop scandal seems to be of no effect on these accessories after the fact to what appears to be the greatest criminal corruption scandal in the history of the United States.

Additionally, the fact that a Navy Officer veteran has not only verified many of the emails, but also said Joe Biden was personally involved in many of the transactions seems to cut no ice with the lame-stream media.

But the real key to understanding how Joe Biden is likely guilty of federal criminal bribery is carefully parsing Biden’s Oct. 22, 2020 debate statement that "I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life." This statement is vital because while Joe Biden said that personally, he hasn’t taken “a penny from any foreign source,” if his son Hunter has taken “a penny” from foreign sources and Joe Biden knew about it, it is just as much of a crime as if Joe Biden had taken the “penny” personally.

Hunter Biden receiving money from companies and governments that specifically benefitted from Joe Biden’s official decisions as Vice President explicitly invokes the Federal criminal bribery law, specifically 18 USC Sec. 201.

Under 18 USC Sec. 201, “Bribery of public officials and witnesses,” the mere fact that Joe Biden knew that Hunter Biden, with no experience in these areas, was receiving huge sums of money from companies and entities regarding which Joe Biden was making favorable decisions would, at a minimum, be a predicate for a full scale criminal investigation, if not a likely federal bribery crime in, and of, itself.

Firstly, 18 USC Sec. 201, states in pertinent part:

“(b)Whoever—

(1) directly or indirectly, corruptly gives, offers or promises anything of value to any public official or person who has been selected to be a public official, or offers or promises any public official or any person who has been selected to be a public official to give anything of value to any other person or entity, with intent—

(A) to influence any official act; or

(B) to influence such public official or person who has been selected to be a public official to commit or aid in committing, or collude in, or allow, any fraud, or make opportunity for the commission of any fraud, on the United States; or

(C) to induce such public official or such person who has been selected to be a public official to do or omit to do any act in violation of the lawful duty of such official or person;

(2)being a public official or person selected to be a public official, directly or indirectly, corruptly demands, seeks, receives, accepts, or agrees to receive or accept anything of value personally or for any other person or entity, in return for:

(A) being influenced in the performance of any official act;

(B) being influenced to commit or aid in committing, or to collude in, or allow, any fraud, or make opportunity for the commission of any fraud, on the United States; or

(C) being induced to do or omit to do any act in violation of the official duty of such official or person;”

Section “1” covers the “briber” crime and section “2” covers the “brib-ee” or elected “public official’s” crime. The key to understanding how Hunter Biden’s receiving bribes for Vice President Joe Biden’s official actions is a crime is focusing on the language at the tail of sub paragraphs “(1)” and “(2).” The key language in sub-paragraph 1 says it’s a crime if the briber gives or offers to “give anything of value to any other person or entity,” It is irrelevant for this federal criminal bribery statute whetherJoe Biden personally didn’t receive a penny.”

The question is “Did Hunter Biden receive millions for Joe Biden’s favorable official decisions.”

Similarly, sub-paragraph 2, or the “brib-ee” “public official” part explicitly states that being a “public official” or person selected to be a public official, directly or indirectly, corruptly demands, seeks, receives, accepts, or agrees to receive or accept anything of value personally or for any other person or entity, in return for:” The key phrase: “to receive or accept anything of value personally or for any other person or entity,.” Again, Hunter Biden is “any other person or entity.” And, Hunter’s receiving bribe money is every bit as much of a crime as if Joe Biden received the money personally.

Hence, Biden’s debate-night carefully parsed statement that "I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life." looks suspect when viewed through the lens of 18 USC Sec 201 where it is every bit as much of a direct crime if Hunter took foreign source or any source money in return for a favorable official act by Vice President Joe Biden.

It is beyond any doubt that Hunter Biden received huge sums of money from the Ukrainian Burisma and others solely because Hunter was the Vice President’s son.

It is also clear that Joe Biden knew the only reason these companies, (specifically Burisma when Joe was Vice President) were giving Joe Biden huge sums of money was because Hunter was Joe’s Biden’s son.

Did Joe Biden expect these companies to give his son millions of dollars with nothing for Joe Biden to do in return? Of, course not.

Joe Biden’s actions with respect to directly protecting Burisma by demanding the firing of the Ukrainian prosecutor who was criminally investigating Burisma is, at a minimum, a red flag predicate act to start a major criminal investigation of Joe Biden, if not prima facie explicit evidence of gross bribery.

But tragically, the failure of the relevant US government agencies to properly investigate Joe Biden’s suspicious acts, and either clear him or indict him, has allowed a possibly suspect person to be a candidate for the office of the next president of the United States.

The American government agencies' failure to properly investigate Joe Biden is, perhaps, an even greater crime than the one Joe Biden may have committed. Joe Biden may be personally corrupt, but the American government investigative agencies' failure to even investigate Biden’s Burisma actions proves conclusively that these branches of the American government itself are hopelessly corrupt.



