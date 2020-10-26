5-year-old killed after being run over in Ashkelon

Boy dies after being run over by truck while riding his bicycle in Ashkelon.

A five-year-old boy riding his bicycle was killed Monday afternoon) when he was run over by a truck on Zevulun Street in Ashkelon.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams that were called to the scene of the serious accident found the boy suffering from a severe head injury and were forced to determine his death on the spot.

Ben Tetro, a paramedic riding an MDA motorcycle said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw the boy lying on the road several meters from the bicycle, unconscious with a severe head injury."

"After medical tests, he was without signs of life and unfortunately we have no choice but to determine his death on the spot," Tetro added.