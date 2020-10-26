Soldiers given 10 days in prison for refusing to shave their beards

6 IDF soldiers sentenced to 10 days in military jail for refusing to shave their beards.

Six IDF soldiers were sentenced to 10 days in prison for refusing to shave their beards.

The soldiers, all members of the 92nd Shimshon Battalion, a part of the Kfir Brigade, were sentenced Sunday, based on the instructions of IDF chief of staff Aviv Kochavi this June to fully and aggressively enforce army regulations on facial hair, Kan reported.

After being sentenced, three of the six soldiers relented and agreed to shave their beards, while three others continued to refuse.

Under Kochavi’s directives in June, the IDF has limited the exemptions given for soldiers to have facial hair. The June order leaves in place exemptions for religious soldiers, though there have been instances where religious soldiers were denied exemptions.